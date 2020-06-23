GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading Up 1.8%

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.59), approximately 610,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 578,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.60 ($1.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut GCP Student Living to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.42. The stock has a market cap of $563.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

