General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $34.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lowered their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday.

GM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.37. 11,421,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,164,870. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Motors by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

