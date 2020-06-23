German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

In other news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $225,686.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.31. 214,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $803.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.