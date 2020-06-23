Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) Shares Down 0%

Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX)’s stock price fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.91% of Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

