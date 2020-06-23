Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $126.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.22.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Globant alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Globant by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.35. 360,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,687. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.