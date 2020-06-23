GNY Reaches Market Cap of $5.25 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. GNY has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $2,845.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.01856138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00110495 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

