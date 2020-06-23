GoldFund Market Capitalization Reaches $200,440.67 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $200,440.67 and approximately $620.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003554 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

