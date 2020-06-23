GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) Trading Up 3.7%

GoldMoney Inc (TSE:XAU) rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.26, approximately 110,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 102,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

The firm has a market cap of $178.82 million and a PE ratio of -30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15.

GoldMoney Company Profile (TSE:XAU)

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.