Gordon Keep Sells 11,750 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$23,754.98.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.99. 1,014,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $920.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.07.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.