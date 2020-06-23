Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

GSF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.26). 55,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.44 ($1.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 million and a P/E ratio of -34.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.