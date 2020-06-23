Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Purchases $25,920.00 in Stock

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 705,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $810.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.14. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

