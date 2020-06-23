Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Update

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GHC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,853. Graham has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $756.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $56,830,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $17,941,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $8,763,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

