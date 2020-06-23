GreenGro Technologies (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,574,510 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,943,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About GreenGro Technologies (OTCMKTS:GRNH)

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

