GreenMed (GRMD) Market Cap Reaches $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

