Gregory Bailey Sells 164,031 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 164,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $11,682,287.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,973,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,783,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Gregory Bailey sold 80,331 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $5,883,442.44.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $73.69. 863,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,984. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.