Gregory Bailey Sells 80,331 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 80,331 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $5,883,442.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,973,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,789,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, June 19th, Gregory Bailey sold 164,031 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $11,682,287.82.

BHVN traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,828 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.