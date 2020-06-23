Gregory M. Glenn Sells 16,749 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.95. 8,286,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Novavax by 14,736.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

