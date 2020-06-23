Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 172,425 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 172,425 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $7,384,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 47,767 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,124.68.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 87,319 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $3,683,115.42.

On Monday, June 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 129,154 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $5,442,549.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.70. 935,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,997. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

