Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Buys $5,392,500.00 in Stock

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Eric P. Lefkofsky acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.06. 3,449,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,665. The company has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.77. Groupon Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $374.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Groupon by 83.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.