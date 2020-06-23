Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Guider has a total market cap of $29,467.17 and approximately $67.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Guider token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

