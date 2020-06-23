GXChain (GXC) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00005581 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $35.01 million and $21.23 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000882 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

