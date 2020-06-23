Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.0916 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,599.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.37 or 0.02514293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.02481083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00456844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00682613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00550575 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 279,761,220 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

