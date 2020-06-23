Hashgard (GARD) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $46,452.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.05348853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031601 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

