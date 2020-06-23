Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) Shares Down 10.1%

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) shares traded down 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 132,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 267,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Havilah Resources Company Profile (ASX:HAV)

Havilah Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, iron ore, uranium, tin, molybdenum, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Portia gold project; North Portia copper-gold project; Kalkaroo copper-gold-molybdenum project; Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project; and Maldorky iron ore project.

