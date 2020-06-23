HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBRV. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,593,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 238.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 33,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

