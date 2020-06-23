HC Wainwright Upgrades MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTBC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of MTBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MTBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MTBC in a report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. 255,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,910. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.11. MTBC has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that MTBC will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,632.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,753 shares of company stock worth $598,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MTBC by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

