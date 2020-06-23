H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Down 13.9% in June

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson bought 2,875 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,266.25. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. 207,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEES. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services to $21.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

