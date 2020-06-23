Heard Capital LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Heard Capital LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for 3.5% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,094,000 after purchasing an additional 700,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $41,309,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.93. 381,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

