Heard Capital LLC Invests $619,000 in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Ares Management comprises 0.4% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $367,434,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,952,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ares Management by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,916,000 after buying an additional 3,652,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,586,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after buying an additional 1,019,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 111,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $4,464,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,451,278 shares of company stock worth $128,343,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 2,435,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,578. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

