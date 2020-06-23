HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HDELY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 12,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

