Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HRTG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 251,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,757. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $343.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 46.2% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

