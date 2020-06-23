Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of HRTG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 251,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,757. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $343.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 46.2% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.
