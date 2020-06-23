HEX Market Capitalization Tops $712.07 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $712.07 million and $1.92 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00069762 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00335132 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000500 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012055 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015598 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 219,206,204,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,594,629,322 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.