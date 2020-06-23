Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Down 14.0% in June

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.29. 1,431,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,677. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 64.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $17,103,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

