HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 29,850 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $72,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,836,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 175,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,748. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.