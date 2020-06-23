HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,739,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of American Water Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

