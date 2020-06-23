HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 418,897 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 418,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,796,000. Amgen makes up approximately 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.75. 1,800,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.31. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

