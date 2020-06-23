HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,387 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 860.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.86. 2,518,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

