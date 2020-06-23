HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 117,298 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,298 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,978 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11.

