HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 27,475 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,954. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,063.94, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.11, for a total value of $2,851,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,448 shares of company stock valued at $88,904,330. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

