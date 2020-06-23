HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Gold Trust worth $34,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after buying an additional 3,658,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,730,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. 29,601,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,135,646. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

