HighTower Advisors LLC Has $31.77 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

FTSM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,307. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

