HighTower Advisors LLC Has $33.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $83.01. 1,272,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,617. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

