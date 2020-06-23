HighTower Advisors LLC Has $38.14 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $38,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. 2,178,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.