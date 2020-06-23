HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $48,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,378,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,742,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,888,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.