HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 38,806 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $66,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 52,811 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 44,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 384,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after buying an additional 136,917 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BMY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. 18,716,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,356,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

