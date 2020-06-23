HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,171 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,088. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

