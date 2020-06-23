HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 446,825 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $40,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,965,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

