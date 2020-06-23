HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 810,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,230,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $74,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,637,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,664,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

