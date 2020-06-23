HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.19% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $55,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 203,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 105,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 69,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,881. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

