HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 140.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,273 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. 282,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.